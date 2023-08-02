Sinead “Nothing Compares to You” O’Connor dies (The Sun, July 27) with no comparison to the July 22 “Conservative Christian supporters see a hero in Trump” as the media’s perpetual Trump obsession tries to explain the inexplicable. Donald Trump is no Christian hero but is a media hero for not rating a Christian zero with his off-the-charts anti-Christian behavior that makes a mockery of the “actions speak louder than words” rule of life. Hey Christians, Bob Dylan’s “When you Gonna Wake Up” on his Christian “Slow Train Coming” album was penned years earlier and had you in mind as Mr. “Do unto others as you’d have done unto yourself” Christ would very likely find Mr. “Grab them by the p***y” the furthest person from His beliefs. Yet Jesus’ Christian disciples have made the antichrist their heroic savior, sprinkled with white supremacism, making it all the more “opposites attract” on Planet Bizarro. Nevermind that Christ couldn’t possibly have been white considering his brief life existed 100% outside the European white circle. It’s all more “What We Tell Ourselves” Clint Black nonsense with this incongruous, real world impossibility profoundly intriguing political pundits (this letter writer as well) who flail at applying logic to explain the illogical. Therein lies Trump’s media obsession, or is it the media’s Trump obsession? It’s a two-way street on a one-way street to nearly destroying our country on Jan. 6, 2021 ... hello indictment number ... I’ve lost track.
Christian: A Christian is someone who believes in Jesus Christ and his teachings. Empathy: the ability to understand and share the feelings of another. Mr. Trump’s family separation border policy demonstrates the ultimate lack of Christian empathy. His repeat criminal behavior (classified documents, Jan. 6 insurrection, porno hush-money payoffs, tax fraud, foundation shenanigans) then seeks empathy, for himself claiming he’s the victim and the wrongdoing is isolated to how he’s being treated. It’s not a lie if you believe it, as Trump brings new meaning the the song “Sympathy for the Devil.”
People have dedicated their entire lives to following this Christian path so I can’t possibly cover this subject in a letter but I can suggest the incompatibility for Christians to pledge their allegiance to someone who their “do unto others” savior would abhor. Taking pleasure in bringing pain to the opposition directly opposes the “love your enemy” Christian ideal. Trump’s family separation among women and children at the border, what joy!
“What would Jesus do?” Vote Biden. Be like Jesus? Sounds good to me.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
