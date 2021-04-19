Dear Town Council:
Your recent actions have made it clear that you believe issues related to guns are local issues, and therefore I’m writing to understand what the Westerly Town Council is doing to stop gun violence:
1. Since two-thirds of all gun deaths are through suicide, what are your policies to reduce access to firearms by those who are at risk of suicide?
2. More than half of all women murdered in the U.S. are killed by an intimate partner with a gun (not a criminal). What policies is the Town Council proposing to keep women safe by ensuring that known abusers don’t have access to firearms?
3. In the last five weeks alone we have had six public mass shootings in the U.S. What is the Town Council doing to ensure that those of us who live, work, go to school, and shop in Westerly are safe from gun violence?
4. In 2020 there were unintentional shootings by over 220 children resulting in 92 deaths and 135 injuries. What is the Town Council doing to ensure that children cannot get access to guns in their or others’ houses?
These are real data and real questions that deserve real answers from you, our elected officials. Or don’t human lives matter to you?
Diane Goldsmith and Linda Doran
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.