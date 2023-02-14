Many articles have appeared in these pages lamenting or praising the actions of several conservatives both on the School Committee and the Richmond Town Council. These conservative representatives, and their supporters, constantly discuss how they are representing the “taxpayer.” Also, they claim they are holding the school accountable. Now as both a taxpayer and a voter, I want to know what their end goal is.
I haven’t seen it written or talked about anywhere. I’ll be honest, I haven’t asked. I have argued with them online trying to talk about the economic realities of money and their decisions as well as how to invest in our schools for the future. But I think it’s time all the voters know what kind of school and town they want.
The only real substantive policy mentioned has been school choice, where Mr. Colasante argued for public funds to be paid for private tuition. Other than that, all the voters get are platitudes about lowering taxes and making the town business friendly. OK, but what does that even look like? What is the appropriate size of the school budget? What is the appropriate staff ratio? What tax policies or breaks should be afforded new businesses? What economic zones are you looking to make? What business do you want to have come to this area to lower our tax burden?
It is easy to complain, but it is harder to govern. It is still harder to make changes while governing. It also takes more than one election cycle to make any real impact. If all we are going to get are lawsuits and signs, I don’t think these officials are going to last longer than their current terms.
Jeffrey Noble
Richmond
