The Westerly 2020-40 Comprehensive Plan is now official. It is an active document in the Town of Westerly.
Town officials can now begin the task of reviewing the proposed changes to the Westerly Zoning Ordinances. This will be done through public hearings and workshops, the same method that was used with the Comprehensive Plan. Only after the new zoning ordinances have been approved at the town and state levels will they become effective. Until then, the present Zoning Ordinances are being followed.
It is imperative that the citizens of Westerly become aware and involved with this process. This will help to achieve positive zoning-ordinance changes. We all need to help secure our neighborhoods from possible character-altering development plans and also work to save our precious unprotected open spaces.
Many of us became involved with the many broad aspects of the new Westerly Comprehensive Plan, achieving many positives results with the accepted wording. It is now time to be aware of what zoning ordinance changes are being considered. It is a critical time to work for the future of Westerly. Please do not let your guard down now! The town has asked for our involvement and feedback. To receive alerts for such meetings, you can sign up at www.westerlyri.gov. under “How Do I” – “Sign Up For Web Notifications.” The planned Westerly Zoning Ordinance changes can be found on the town website, also.
Elaine Doherty
Westerly
