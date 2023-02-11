What gives with our electric bills that have risen so much higher from Rhode Island Energy than from National Grid’s energy prices?
It’s either doubled up or, for some, even tripled. Seniors are quite alarmed by this, and lower-income families especially. Can our friend Sam Azzinaro go to bat to negotiate for us? I have a small house and only had single candles in a few windows, no Christmas tree lights and no lights outside. December’s bill was $207.15 — $118.82 in supply services, $8.29 in taxes and $80.04 for delivery charges. Will someone who is knowledgeable explain this increase to us?
My latest bill is $189.79 for one month, Dec. 19, 2022, to Jan. 19, 2023. My lights go off around 9:30 p.m. and I rarely watch TV.
Heating oil is another hardship!
Lorraine Seeley
Westerly
