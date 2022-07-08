Westerly Town Council term limits are once again under fire. The town council is now proposing to pass a resolution that would include a measure to amend Section 2-1-1 of the Town Charter. If the resolution passes it would constructively eliminate the current two term limit requirement. Having been advised that to have the proposed charter amendment being placed on the November ballot, the amendment must be forwarded to the Secretary of State’s Office by Aug. 15, the council is expected to adopt the resolution at its July 25 regular meeting.
The council’s boot strap amendment proposal is completely arbitrary in nature. The council has chosen not to share all its reasoning for the proposed amendment with the public. The proposed Town Charter amendment is not the result of a comprehensive, objective study, critical thinking, or public outcry. By its action the Westerly Town Council exhibits its resentment directed toward the current term limits with a display of opinions rather than facts. The Town Council has taken upon itself the charter amendment function that is normally placed in the hands of a Charter Revision Commission. The town charter is due for formal review in 2023.
In its latest proposal to amend the charter the Town Council attempts to deflect criticism by maintaining the two-term limit. However, the council proposes to increase the length of the term from two to four years. For all its institutional knowledge the Town Council seems to have forgotten why the voters approved term limits in the first place. The current proposed amendment is all about trying to preserve power.
Jim Angelo
Westerly
