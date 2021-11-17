The below is a portion of a Sept. 23 email from Westerly Teachers Association head Colleen Saila to her group’s membership. Of particular interest is that she sends it from her personal email to the WTA membership Google platform, which houses personal emails for WTA members. She encourages the use of non-school platforms for CRT communication. If she and others have nothing to hide, why don’t they just use the school-owned platform? We plan on finding out. I hope the parents, citizens, and taxpayers of Westerly want to find out too. She writes:
“In the ongoing matter of APRA requests regarding critical race theory, please remember that all school email (both outgoing and incoming) are open to any public requests and can and will be shared if requested. All curriculum materials as well as documents housed on school owned platforms are also subject to public requests. In short, what is on the school platforms is like a postcard that everyone can read. Please keep that in mind in all communications, subscriptions to newsletters, and research that you might be doing for curriculum. In this matter, if you have any questions, please contact me or Amanda Scott at ascott@neari.org.”
Mrs. Saila should also know that personal emails used for business are also subject to APRA requests.
We march on for our kids, our good teachers, and our country.
Robert J. Chiaradio Jr.
Westerly
