The renovation of the Winnapaug Golf Course is in my mind becoming a mystery. I cannot understand what the end product will be. Is it rejuvenating a 100-year-old golf course or is it all about building a 150-room resort hotel with all of the amenities? Will guests come to play golf? Of course, that is the purpose of the golf course. Or is it a wolf in sheep’s clothing, a destination resort that will have a huge impact on the citizens of Westerly? So is all of this talk about the golf course just a cover for what is planned?
The Planning Board thinks that it is important enough to change the wording in the newly enacted Comprehensive Plan to favor the applicant. This plan is not even a year old and it is being changed already. The question still remains unclear. Is the ultimate end a better golf course or building a luxury destination hotel? Think about it.
Town Council members please enter this as an official record.
Gerard DeLuca
Westerly
