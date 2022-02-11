There is no truth. There is only perception.” — Gustave Flaubert
On Jan. 31, the Westerly Town Council discussed amending the Town Charter during its workshop session. The charter amendment topic was once again being introduced by the Town Council. The major issue of the council’s discussion was, as usual, term limits. The council collectively rationalized its position regarding term limits with a series of suppositions and unsupported statements. The council recognized that for the amendment to pass, voter insistence on term limits must be overcome. To accomplish this end, the council chose to employ a little misdirection. The council’s plan would put forth an amendment that would include staggered terms without mentioning term limits.
As part of its collective conviction, the council cited the fact that the School Committee members were subject to staggered terms. However, the council failed to mention that along with staggered terms there was the matter of term limits. School Committee members may only serve two terms. If passed, staggered terms would mean that council members would serve for three years instead of two. Staggered terms without term limits would also mean that future councilors would be able to serve indefinitely.
The council offered that with the end of this term, six members could not seek reelection. With the departure of the six councilors in November it was suggested that a “tremendous amount of institutional knowledge” will be lost. Aside from the administrative prerequisites there are no position-related qualifications required to become a Town Council candidate. Therefore, the question arises as to exactly what vast institutional repository of knowledge will be lost in November?
Jim Angelo
Westerly
