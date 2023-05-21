Question for the Westerly School Committee.
I’ve noticed several articles in the paper regarding proposed installation of artificial turf on Augeri Field. I remember having read about a growing sense in the NFL that artificial turf is significantly more prone to cause injuries than is natural turf. I Googled the subject and found corroborating evidence for high school sports injuries. I wonder if the School Committee is aware of or has looked into this matter?
I would hope that athletes’ safety would carry the heaviest weight when deciding the question of artificial versus natural turf.
George Nicholas
Pawcatuck
