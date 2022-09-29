What I like about Westin J. Place, candidate for Rhode Island Senate District 38:
I like his seriousness as an individual and as a candidate. Given the opportunity, I believe he will bring that same seriousness to the job of state senator. Westin, a husband and father of two, wants to champion several causes for his district and the state. He will fight for excellence in education and parental rights, improvement of infrastructure, make it easier to do business in Rhode Island by reducing regulations, keep taxes down and keep Rhode Island safe for everyone to live in our state.
Westin has no desire to become an “entrenched” politician. He has goals to achieve and aspires to do so starting on DAY ONE. He’s a hard-working man and will do the yeoman’s work required to achieve his goals for all of us.
Westin J. Place is a good, decent and hard working family man whose qualities shine through. His vested interest in District 38 and the state of Rhode Island is not only for his family but for all parents, small businesses and every citizen living in District 38 and in the State of Rhode Island.
I ask voters to please consider casting your vote for Westin J. Place for the Rhode Island Senate District 38 seat. I truly believe you will not regret it. WE NEED CHANGE.
Donna Chiaradio
Westerly
