As members of the Keep Westerly Green coalition, we are writing to inform the Westerly residents of the proposed changes to the town’s 2020-40 Comprehensive Plan with regards to golf courses in Westerly. These changes could give way to expansive development, changing the makeup of Westerly forever.
These changes are being made in the guise of providing for Westerly’s economic growth and prosperity. We understand that growth is needed to survive different economies and town needs. But to promote a document with such encompassing, open-ended verbiage as the 2020-40 Comprehensive Plan uses for the golf courses, is both reckless and irresponsible. The verbiage clearly benefits land developers and does not protect the golf courses or the homeowners abutting the golf courses. These changes have the potential to change the character of our established neighborhoods around the Winnapaug Golf Course and beyond. By using the words “mixed uses” in the document, the golf course owner’s plans to build a 150-room resort hotel right in the middle of the golf course, a 150-room affordable-housing building and a 150-room work force building, could come to fruition! This action, most assuredly, would devalue area homes, increase traffic volume and create the need for a town sewer system expansion. The sewer expansion, which is included in the new Comprehensive Plan, pinpointedly, is in the area of the Winnapaug Golf Course! The acceptance of such a massive development plan is most disturbing and is abusive treatment directed at the tax-paying citizens living in these quiet established residential neighborhoods.
In order to protect the future of the golf courses and our neighborhoods, we need to quell this verbiage and plead our case at the upcoming final Town Council public hearing on the new Comprehensive Plan changes. The hearing is to be held in December, date and time TBD.
In addition, the new zoning ordinance changes, which accompany the Comprehensive Plan, are most telling of the breadth of the development that could happen in our town. The zoning ordinance changes could redefine golf courses as “major land development to accommodate mixed use” and define “principle accessory activities of a golf course to include villas, and a suite hotel”!
There is a most important public hearing on Dec. 15 to discuss these golf course zoning ordinance changes. The Zoning Ordinance plan (section 260-73 “Golf Courses”) and the Comprehensive Plan (subsection 3.3.4 – Recreational Districts - Commercial Recreation) can be found on the town’s website.
The Keep Westerly Green coalition feels it is of upmost importance to be present at these hearings to make our objections heard. Due to COVID-19, attendance can be virtual. Check the zoom link on the Town of Westerly website. Westerly townspeople want to preserve the character and charm of Westerly. Support our efforts, join with our coalition (keepwesterlygreen.weebly.com) and help us stop these drastic and town-altering changes.
Elaine and John Doherty
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.