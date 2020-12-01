The current owner of the Winnapaug golf course may or may not have made a good deal when he purchased the course. The golf course has been in existence for almost a hundred years and always seemed to be financially viable. But with the present owner, it seems that he cannot make a profit unless he misleads his neighbors about what his plans are for the golf course.
He is seeking to have the language of the present Comprehensive Plan changed so that it is more favorable to his plan and petitions the Planning Board for more favorable language to erect a theme park for golfers. Included will be hotel suites, golf villas,and guest cottages. Also workforce housing either owned or rented that can be afforded by moderate to middle income families. Golf villas or guest cottages that contain up to four bedrooms each. And on and on. It’s a golf course.
Let’s touch upon something that no one seriously disputes. If these changes are approved and come about, who will benefit? Only the owner of the Winnapaug golf course. That is why close to 600 residents and members of Keep Westerly Green firmly believe that if permitted, the owners intend to cannibalize several holes by constructing the hotel-like uses or affordable housing or both. Just think of the extra traffic congestion and overcrowded beaches being more overcrowded.
This is not right. This cannot happen in Westerly.
Gerard DeLuca
Westerly
