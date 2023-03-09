Thank you to Hopkinton for the decision to hire a veterans service agent.
Westerly VFW Post 8955 offers all veterans and their families benefits assistance regardless of your community. at its post home at 113 Beach St, Westerly. Hours are the first Wednesday and third Monday of each month, starting at 5 p.m. Call 401-596-0470 to leave a message.
Dora Vasquez-Hellner
Ashaway
The writer is the Rhode Island VFW past state commander and a member of VFW Post 8955 in Westerly.
