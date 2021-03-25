“Every problem has a solution, simple, neat, and wrong.” — H. L. Menken
The phrase “Two wrongs make a right” is considered one of the most common fallacies in Western philosophy, but not so in Westerly. Fifty years ago, as a member of the Westerly Zoning Board of Appeal, I asked the question, what about the enforcement? The Zoning Board of Appeal had just granted a petition for a so-called mother-in-law apartment to be constructed in a single-family dwelling. The property was in a residential zone. The condition upon which the special exception was granted was that when the apartment was no longer to be used for the intended purpose, the dwelling would revert to its original use. Since that time, there has been no enforcement of the conditional approvals. Over the years the number of “unpermitted” apartments has grown to over 150 apartments today.
Did the town know about these “unpermitted” apartments? The answer is a resounding YES! The townwide revaluations in 2000, 2010 and 2020 disclosed the number of “unpermitted” apartments. Did the town do anything about enforcing the condition of approval? The answer is a resounding NO! By way of explanation, it was disclosed during the Town Council workshop session held on March 15 that the “unpermitted” apartments would be discovered by the tax assessor when the property was sold. However, the results of the discovery by the tax assessor were not disclosed. What about the owners of the “unpermitted” apartments? Did they know that they were in violation of the conditional approval? The answer is a resounding YES. Nonetheless, as there was no enforcement of the conditional approval, there was no incentive by the owners to return the property back to its original use.
In a March 9 memorandum to the Town Council, the Department of Development Services proposed an “amnesty program” to allow “unpermitted” apartments to become permitted apartments under a special-use permit. The memorandum was in response to a request by the town manager. The recommendation was endorsed by the land use attorney, the tax assessor, zoning official, town planner and building official. The impetus for the town manager’s request was to increase low- and moderate-income housing counts. Thus, for the sake of meeting a state-imposed questionable goal, the Westerly town officials are proposing to make two wrongs a right.
Jim Angelo
Westerly
