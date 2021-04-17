Periodically I am absolutely gobsmacked by the Westerly Town Council.
On April 14, with near unanimity (save for Brian McCuin) the council voted that proposed state legislation would “infringe on local control” and “attack the Second Amendment.” The legislation covers prohibiting unauthorized firearms on school grounds, banning high volume/high-speed magazines, banning assault rifles (which are weapons of war), and ensuring weapons are locked away safely, not left lying around.
In a town where a single shooter at Babcock Village engendered responses from more than half the Westerly police force, 11 agencies, and more than 100 first responders, how many will we send if another tragedy strikes here and there’s a shooter at a school?
What “local control” interest lies in allowing easy access for said shooter to repeating weapons and magazines?
What will council members say to the parents of victims if a student brings family weapons to school, perhaps not even into the building, just outside as the day starts, because the weapons are not secured at home?
How dangerous must it be to go to McQuade’s Market while our local militia is far less than “well-regulated” but positively anarchic?
Just Thursday night at a FedEx warehouse in Indianapolis, at least eight people were killed, not including a gunman who was believed to have taken his own life after opening fire in the warehouse. Family members said the workers were unable to use their cell phones on the job, leaving them unable to confirm their safety for hours.
But “freedom” and “local control.”
This resolution is a red-meat stain on Westerly. Reverse it.
Doug Brockway
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.