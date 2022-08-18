It is astonishing that one town, among all the other towns along the Pawcatuck River, can prevent accomplishing the goal of so many federal and state agencies and environmental organizations of opening the river by removing the last of seven dams.
The Town of Westerly applied for a grant from NOAA to fund the project. NOAA ranked the application No. 1 in the United States because of its importance, and awarded the town an $800,000 grant. Then the Town Council , under the leadership of President Sharon Ahern, voted to refuse to proceed with the project. Previously, Westerly joined all other towns in the watershed to apply to the National Park Service to designate our River as a National Wild and Scenic River, which it did.
Yet when the opportunity arose to remove the Potter Hill Dam, consistent with that designation, the Westerly Town Council refused. Our Town stands alone. It is astonishing.
Sarah Perry
Westerly
