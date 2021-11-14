It is very sad that Westerly, with a large Italian population, has decided to fence in the Columbus statue in Wilcox Park.
Do the deciders of Westerly really feel the statue would be defaced in Westerly when about 44% of its people are Italian? If Columbus was such a terrible person then no one is safe from scorn.
Lea Mitchell
Ashaway
