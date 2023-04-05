At the March 15 Westerly School Committee meeting, the director of finance and operations for Westerly Public Schools gave School Committee members an update on the School Committee’s capital requests. She stated:
“As the town manager is preparing his budget that is due on the 20th he does make recommendations, and with discussions with the superintendent we are reducing our capital request by $500,000. We had put in a placeholder for security upgrades because the capital was due back in the fall, but at this point we have not had all our security assessments that we’re planning on and don’t have identified projects for the $500,000.”
Five days after this announcement to the School Committee, the Town Council approved a resolution adding $500,000 to the schools’ capital projects for turf fields at Westerly High School.
The tentative budget on the town’s website confirms that funding for security projects is reduced by $500,000 and $500,000 in funding for turf was added.
It’s important to note that the School Committee was not asked to vote on the removal of the security projects. They were simply told this is happening. It appears that a placeholder for school security projects was removed to create a placeholder for a turf project that doesn’t have all the necessary funding in place.
My hope is that the School Committee will push for the completion of the security assessments in our schools and work to identify funding sources with the same sense of urgency they have given to the turf project.
Mary Adams
Westerly
