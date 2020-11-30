Why should the town consider allowing mixed-use development on the Winnapaug Golf Course? To quote the most current language being proposed to the Town Council in the 2020-40 Comprehensive Plan on page 41, it is “to ensure the continued vitality of Commercial Recreation, as an economic sector.”
To be clear, here is the definition of ensure from Webster’s Dictionary: “to make sure, certain, safe: guarantee”
When has it become the town’s mandate to guarantee the vitality of privately owned businesses out of fear they might fail?
Attorney Liguori, who represents the WGC ownership, is on the record at recent Planning Board and Town Council meetings citing the situation at the Metacomet Golf Course in East Providence (he suggests that course will not survive). His underlying message seems to be that unless the town is willing to accept a similar fate for WGC, it should alter language in the proposed 2020-2040 Comprehensive Plan to accommodate mixed-use development on the town’s golf courses and ultimately approve his clients’ proposed zoning amendments to §260-73 to allow for affordable housing, work force rental units, hotels and golf villas.
The facts speak differently. The Metacomet course, like WGC a Donald Ross design, was purchased by a group with the expressed intention to scrap and redevelop it. A strong and organized response from the community led by the Keep Metacomet Green coalition in East Providence resulted in an 11th-hour retraction by the owners of their proposed zoning amendments. State Rep. Gregg Amore, who lives in East Providence, has submitted a House resolution calling on the City of East Providence, through eminent domain or “friendly purchase,” to acquire the 105-acre golf course for public use. The East Providence City Council voted, 4 to 1, to support that resolution.
When I spoke with Rep. Amore in early November, he relayed a plan that would have East Providence acquire the course with funds from a combination of state grant money for “green space” and public and private sources. A request for information was sent out to public golf entities, such as the Rhode Island Golf Association, for proposals to operate the course for an initial term of 20 years on a lease basis, providing the city with a predictable return on its investment. At the time of our conversation, the valuation of the course remained a contested issue between the city and the course owners.
Businesses rise and businesses fall. The game of golf has proven its economic durability over many decades. In fact, the WGC has been open for 98 years! It weathered the Great Depression, a World War when many of its patrons were overseas, and numerous economic downturns. If the WGC is now having economic difficulties, perhaps it is because it is being run by owners with no prior experience in golf course operations. Or, perhaps the present ownership overestimated demand and overpaid when they purchased the course in 2015. Whatever the case may be, the course’s potential failure should concern the town’s officials, but no more so than any other business closing, and should certainly not necessitate its offering vitality guarantees in the Town’s Comprehensive Plan.
Let’s remove the fear factor as a reason to develop WGC. As long as the asset remains a golf course, if present ownership can’t cut it, new ownership will enter, including potentially the Town of Westerly itself. And, with better financial terms and/or with more experience, WGC might thrive for decades to come.
Ken Julian
Westerly
