According to a New York Times summary of interesting facts, “A gasoline lawnmower generates as much pollution in an hour as a 300-mile car trip.”
They’re noisy, too, as are gasoline-powered leaf blowers and weed whackers.
I’d like Westerly to find a way to phase them out. Give commercial lawn service firms a grace period to replace current gasoline engines with electric. Tax or ban sales of gasoline-powered lawn and garden equipment.
Our air would be so much cleaner, and our Saturday and Sunday mornings so much quieter.
Doug Brockway
Westerly
