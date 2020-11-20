The news that the Westerly Town Council appears ready to take a stance opposing state legislation that would expand the Rhode Island Airport Corporation’s authority to regulate airspace should be welcomed by Westerly residents (“Council nears vote on RIAC legislation,” Westerly Sun, Nov. 18).
RIAC is a quasi-public corporation created by the legislature in 1992 to efficiently operate the airports to serve commercial and recreational aviation and its passengers. It is not publicly funded or accountable in any way to the taxpayers. RIAC asserts that it is seeking the legislation to keep airspace free of hazardous obstructions such as trees. The legislation is even called “Preservation of Safe Airspace.”
While keeping airspace safe is important, Town Councilor Sharon Ahern points out that the bill will undermine the town’s zoning regulations and local control of property adjacent to the airport. She has identified the most important reason why the Town Council andstate representatives should oppose the bill.
RIAC would like the public to believe that the bill is only about cutting down trees that may obstruct airspace. But the more likely outcome is that the bill will give RIAC unfettered ability to expand the airport footprint without approval of town officials and local taxpayers. Municipalities like Warwick and Middletown have recognized RIAC’s plan and are formally opposing the legislation.
Westerly needs to join those towns in opposition to the legislation. The Town Council must be clear with RIAC that the town hosts the Westerly State Airport and must retain local control over adjacent property and any airport expansion.
James A. Kadamus
Westerly
