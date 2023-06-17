Yes, I knew Tarzan Brown casually. I believe I met him on a summer’s night in the Sixties at the Andrea Hotel in Misquamicut. I had aquariums back then, and I recall he was extremely interested in my tropical fish.
He asked me if I could give him a ride home. I obliged, not knowing he lived off Kings Factory Road! He had me drop him on the side of the road (embarrassed at where he had to live?).
He was always upbeat, always smiling. I didn’t know what he had had to endure: racism, prejudice, poverty. I also didn’t know what a fantastic athlete he was.
Tarzan was a man who never bragged about his accomplishments. Never. He never told me. Do we realize he won the Boston Marathon twice and was widely considered one of the premier racers in the world?
At this time, the town of Westerly has not acknowledged the man who was probably our greatest athlete ever! C’mon, Westerly, give something that is long, long overdue — something in Wilcox Park would be appropriate. (Maybe a runner?) He was one of us, regardless of the color of his skin, or his religion.
C’mon Caswell. I used to go out fishing with your dad. I will never forget his demeanor or his friendliness. I feel so very privileged to have known that exceptional man.
Bob Shea Jr.
Pawcatuck
