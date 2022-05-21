Westerly’s School Committee recently voted to solicit bids from equity audit consulting firms — to determine how well we provide equal education to all. Commendably, Christine Cooke disagreed. Ms. Wycall (“Equity audit is not the solution in Westerly, May 13) then wrote to recommend that we use our own management to audit ourselves. And warned us against equity agendas that eliminate excellence — agendas that produce equitable mediocrity. We, in my view, must address Ms. Wycall’s concerns.
Management hires consulting firms for four possible reasons: 1. A sincere desire to pay for needed expertise that we don’t have, to do what we can’t do. 2. A less sincere desire to make us pay extra to do what our management could do — but doesn’t want to do. 3. A cynical desire to pay someone else to take the heat for delivering controversial conclusions. 4. A craven desire to make taxpayers pay a favored party. Hopefully, management’s desire is the first of these possibilities. Regardless, paying a consultant may be misguided, for the following reasons.
• We can do this ourselves. As the number of Westerly’s students has decreased, the number of school managers has increased. We’ve got outreach specialists who identify students at risk. In short, we’re already paying plenty of people who could do what more expensive consultants bill to do:
- Meet with our teachers and specialists;
- Meet with students, parents, and the public;
- Solicit comments and suggestions from all;
- Analyze our data;
- Review state and federal standards; and
- Remedy whatever inequities are found.
If management claims it doesn’t have the expertise to audit for “equity,” then pay them to read the equity books. Or to attend an educational conference to learn and then bring us the latest knowledge. But beware: sources such as Despite the Best Intentions, the controversial 1619 Project, and critical race theory have their own biases, errors and agendas. Some would “level” course offerings. Eliminating advanced courses. Forcing all students into equal courses — overwhelming our slowest and underserving our fastest learners. So we must use our own critical thinking skills to commit to what’s best for Westerly’s students.
• We can use the savings for something better. The money spent on unnecessary consultants could better:
- Establish an after-school “special forces” facility staffed by extra teachers and volunteers — to help those students who’ve fallen behind or want to excel. To provide a better after-school environment, and meal, for some of our less fortunate kids with dysfunctional homes. Helping these at-risk kids can change their lives (and improve our performance statistics).
- Provide a course in critical thinking — unbiased, logical reasoning — based upon facts and evidence. Teach the difference between unsupported or biased assertions and well-supported evidence. Requiring a critical thinking course of all entering high school students will give them powerful, lifelong reasoning tools.
- Offer a course in rhetoric — the art and science of honest persuasion. This could be an English elective. We should offer a high school rhetoric course that explains the critical importance of Aristotle’s ethos, logos, and pathos; covers Cicero’s five canons of rhetoric; and teaches the Ad Herennium’s six steps of argument. A student skilled in rhetoric can analyze the arguments of others and effectively advocate her own ideas. Another powerful skill that most adults sadly lack.
So I recommend that the School Committee step back. Get our own capable management to do its own consulting. Commit to look even harder for any student left behind. Use the savings to improve, not level down, our course offerings. Help all our students to get the knowledge and reasoning skills to do their best in a challenging world.
Philo F. Willetts Jr.
Westerly
