The procedure for adopting the town budget must be amended to include this; “If the budget increases taxes it immediately goes to the people for a vote in the general election every four years and passed by at least 67% of all votes cast.” And there must be a moratorium on increasing taxes in the meantime.
The new arrangement will require that budgets be made and published in sufficient time to have them placed on the ballot for a vote in the general election for the coming four year period of financial activities. This will limit the possibility of tax increases to every four years and burden the tax-and-spenders to enlist more residents to vote for the increases.
To compare Westerly’s taxes with other towns with higher taxes and say, “Westerly’s taxes are justifiably high because other town’s taxes are higher,” is disingenuous. Westerly’s taxes are high because there is unnecessary spending which draws from funds derived from taxes.
Just because all governments collect high taxes to spend wastefully or inappropriately doesn’t mean it is right or can be used to justify exorbitant taxes and spending by comparison. The inappropriate use of taxpayers dollars is universal. And to use inappropriate behavior to justify inappropriate behavior is ludicrous.
It is a sense of entitlement that is held by those with a tax-and-spend mentality that causes us all to suffer the consequences of high taxes and wasteful spending. Such people spend other people’s money easily with little regard for those who actually earned it because they feel entitled and are empowered by the rules of the “game” to do so.
It is no less remarkable that the general public accepts this practice as a legitimate way to fund a community agency that is spending inappropriately and wastefully.
It is all tied to the historical paradigm of taking money from those who work hard for it and giving it, in increasing amounts over time, to those who are apparently serving the community but are actually spending the money unnecessarily and wastefully. It is wrong and must be stopped.
There is nothing wrong with the community paying its bills and paying public employees for worthwhile services, products, and information. But it becomes an unsavory enterprise when the bureaucracy and the career public employees become entrenched, their public finances opaque, and their budgets protected from reduction by the rules of the “game.” That must stop. The entire apparatus of public agencies must be completely open, transparent, and alterable, so as to be unceasingly scrutinized and continuously streamlined.
Gaslighting is a form of manipulation and psychological control which deliberately withholds information from, and/or feeds false information to, its victims that leads them to question what they know to be right and true. The victims end up doubting their memory, perception, judgment, and even their sanity.
Understand and recognize gaslighting and thereby break the spell of trust in “authorities” and “experts” who use it.
Vote conscientiously to change the rules.
Michael Randeau
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.