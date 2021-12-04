The Scouts and leaders from Westerly Cub Scout Pack 2 and Westerly Boy Scout Troop 16 would like to thank the Westerly community for their support during our recent fundraisers on Nov. 20. Through your donations and contributions, we can deliver a top-notch Scouting program to the boys and young men of Westerly and our neighboring communities. Special thanks also to Ace McQuade’s, McQuade’s Marketplace, and Westerly Packing for hosting our fundraising activities, as well as to our chartering organizations, Dunn’s Corners Community Church Presbyterian and St. Pius X Catholic Church. We are grateful for your continued generosity to help us teach our youth important life skills and a love for the outdoors, while learning the positive and enduring character principles embodied in the Scout Oath and Scout Law.
Finally, many thanks to everyone who contributed to the Scouting for Food community food drive in early November. Our Scouts picked up and delivered your food item donations to the Jonnycake Center for our community to help those in need as we head into winter. Thank you for your support in this effort and we look forward to having more of our community donate to this food drive in 2022.
If you would like to learn more about your local Westerly-area Scouts, please follow us on Facebook at “Pack2Westerly” and “Troop16Westerly”. Prospective Cub Scouts (kindergarten to 5th grade) and Boy Scouts (11- to 17-year-olds) are welcome to join year round!
Joe Kushner and Felix Martinez
Westerly
Kushner is the Cubmaster of Cub Scout Pack 2 and Martinez is the Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 16.
