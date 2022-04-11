In my years on the Westerly Town Council I have always tried to stay out of the School Committee’s business, as I will be the first to tell you that I am not an expert when it comes to education management. My expertise is in finance and numbers. But I have picked up on an issue from our recent budget meeting with the finance board chairman that does need to be addressed.
In this meeting I learned that in this current school year that we had 91 of our Westerly students choose to go to school in other towns and we only had two students from other towns choose to come to Westerly for schooling. This would represent a 45-to-1 ratio of Westerly students choosing to get their education elsewhere as opposed to attracting students from other towns to come to our schools. This tells me that our schools are not as competitive as they need to be in this day and age of school choice.
This issue is not being caused by lack of funding. Westerly Public Schools is the third-best-funded school district in the state of Rhode Island, only behind New Shoreham and Narragansett. This is measured by spending per student. It is not being caused by staff either, as we have excellent teachers who just follow directions from management. I believe this issue to be a management issue.
What I would recommend is that our schools send out a survey to each of the students who have chosen to go to school elsewhere for the last three years and ask them what led to their decision. For transparency purposes the results of the survey should be made public. I expect that the answers to the survey will be the same reasons that we are not attracting students from other towns as well. Once the survey is complete, then the schools should create an action plan to address any deficiencies that are discovered.
We all want to see our town and our schools do well. In this day of school choice it is very important that any areas that can be improved upon be identified. Competition between schools, while not easy for school management, does lead to higher education outcomes for students as it does encourage schools to be the best that they can be.
Philip Overton
Westerly
