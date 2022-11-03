Westerly Public Schools has myriad issues, too numerous here to recount. However, in an effort to educate Beverly Conti (“Stop second-guessing local educators on books,” Oct. 26) and others, I will briefly do so here.
Mrs. Conti is incorrect when she says the “usual suspects” are wrong when we assert that elements of critical race theory are taught in Westerly Public Schools. We’ve proven it. She also states that I and others want to ban certain books. Mrs Conti should research what banning books means. The fact that we advocate for the removal of some non-age-appropriate books from our school libraries and classrooms is in no way calling for a ban. How can a book be banned when it is readily available online via Amazon, in bookstores, and in every public library in the state of Rhode Island?
Mrs Conti can read a book like “Gender Queer” to her grandchildren in the privacy of her own home. She can defend the content in “Gender Queer” all she wants. However, the publisher itself states that the book is for people 18 years of age and up. Over 85% of Westerly High School students are under 18.
In her words, “Having clergy deciding on library content flies in the face of public education!” As citizens and voters, are these people not afforded the same rights as Mrs. Conti? Are they not legally allowed to voice their opinions in written or oral form, as she is? As is typical of leftist bullies, Mrs. Conti will support all those who share her opinion, but will smear and name-call and slander those of us who dare to differ with her, including our clergy. Constitution be damned! Sorry Bev, this is still America. We all have a say.
Education is a results-oriented business, and our results are abysmal:
Third in per-pupil expenditure at $26,000;
19th of 36 districts in 2021 RICAS/SAT combo scores ... down from 15th in 2019 ... No one will release 2022 RICAS scores until after Election Day ... I promise you they will be horrible.
Our district spends $2.8 million a year in tuition to send Westerly kids to OTHER districts.
Westerly High School has only 700-plus kids today ... parents and their kids are running away from Westerly Public Schools in droves ... Why? Maybe Mrs. Conti can answer that. You are what your numbers say you are.
Only two candidates, Lori Wycall and Seth Logan, have attended virtually every School Committee meeting over the last couple of years. I know, because I can count on one hand the number of meetings I’ve missed during that time. They are, by far, the most engaged and most knowledgeable parents in the district on school-related affairs. They bring fresh ideas, will be accountable and available to parents and taxpayers, will always have the interests of Westerly’s kids as their top objective, and will not lie down for the chair. I strongly urge my fellow Westerly voters to vote for Lori and Seth, and ONLY Lori and Seth, for School Committee.
Robert J. Chiaradio Jr.
Westerly
