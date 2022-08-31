As Nick Scola said at the Planning Board Meeting on Aug. 2: “At the end of Tom Harvey and Wicklow Road is a little road, that’s a town road…. Oh you didn’t know that.” That road leads to the cell tower. On the backside of the Airport Industrial Park on Road B. To be quite frank about it, no, I did not know that was a town road. I, like many others who travel Tom Harvey and Wicklow roads. Most likely they didn’t know it was a town road either. Most people believe it to be an access road to the cell tower or a place to catch stop-sign violators. The Planning Board didn’t seem to know about it. How about Zoning? What is the name of that road? Why no street sign? Is it another Tom Harvey? Do three Tom Harvey Roads intersect one another?
This may seem trivial but there is an underlying concern to every taxpayer in Westerly that needs to be addressed. One is a major cost of upgrading the “Oh, you didn’t know that” road to state standards, and not on the cheap. Why? Because according to my findings, Winn Properties LLC proposes to build employee housing at the end of the said town road. This employee housing would be somewhere in the area behind Dooney Aviation and the runway (east/west 32). If this were to be the case, the road would have to be brought up to standards.
Take into consideration the vehicular and foot traffic that would be using the road. This would be necessary to accommodate emergency vehicles, delivery, general traffic to and from and this does not include parking. So much for traffic studies. Will we see a controlled traffic light?
Now the question is, who pays? Some may be quick to point out that this can be done for such and such a price. The old routine: “No, no, no, I assure you.” But wait … there’s more, hoping you won’t notice. Maintenance. Plowing, marking, sweeping, drainage, lighting, pothole fixing ... it’s not free. Who pays? The good people of Westerly. Start to finish. Unless I am missing something it could cost anywhere up to $1 million to do it right and to have it last 20 years. It’s time to stop footing the bill.
Why does Winn Properties need employee housing anyway? Do they have such little faith in Westerly and the surrounding communities to provide good, qualified workers that they need to import workers? Have they spent any time looking into doing job recruitment? Have they put time in assessing the amount of need with the Department of Labor & Training in Rhode Island and Connecticut? Looked at college recruitment? I haven’t heard a word on giving back to the community. But there’s a lot of take. There are too many questions, and no one wants to find out the answers.
Kenneth M. Hammond
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.