We have recently decided to sell our Connecticut home and become full-time Westerly residents. We have been impressed with the way the town is growing, but importantly the attention that its elected and appointed officials have paid to balancing expansion with conservation, recreation and open space. At the time of the completion of the last Town of Westerly Comprehensive Plan in 2010, approximately 20.6% of the town’s land was in these categories.
The Winnapaug Golf Course, which carries a Don Ross design pedigree, was included in the town’s “Conservation, Recreation and Open Space” category in the most recent Comprehensive Plan and has been a Westerly public treasure dating back to 1922. Through good times and bad, Westerly’s officials have kept their commitment to not altering land-use ordinances in ways that would encourage or permit the vourse’s development. They have understood the important roles that conservation, tecreation and open space play in the fabric of a balanced, desirable town.
As the town is again reviewing its Comprehensive Plan, the owner of the Winnapaug Golf Course is seeking dramatic changes in the town’s land-use ordinances pertaining to all golf courses in town to allow for the development of golf villas, guest cottages, workforce housing and a limited suite hotel.
We urge Westerly’s elected and appointed officials to uphold the town’s long-standing commitments and deny these ordinance proposals. There are better ways to evolve as a town than by eliminating long-protected open spaces.
Chris and Ken Julian
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.