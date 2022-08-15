Attending the Aug. 2 Planning Board meeting was an eye-opener. The Planning Board works carefully with a land developer so the wording in a proposed zoning text amendment, and thusly, their development plans, are able to pass the Planning Board test and move on to the next level of review. But the fact is, this particular land development plan is the largest major development plan the town of Westerly has ever seen! This text change would allow for monumental ramifications changing the very character of Westerly.
The Planning Board said its only job was to ensure the text was correct and in step with the rules of how to make a zoning ordinance change. At the end of a long evening on Aug. 2, even after many strong and valid cases were made by concerned citizens, and by their fellow Planning Board members, against the text amendment change the Planning Board went ahead and passed this zoning change!
With this zoning text amendment change a massive resort community can be built on the grounds of our historic 100-year-old Winnapaug Golf Course! If passed by the Town Council, the owners of the Winnapaug Golf Course will be given the ability to build 20 buildings within the golf course:
A 5½-story, 150-room hotel within 250 feet of an existing neighborhood (they were able to change it from 500 feet!);
350 rooms within limited suite hotels, condotels and employee housing. The condotels will be for sale and rented out like Airbnbs;
A 250-person banquet facility.
It’s hard to believe that the golf course would remain the primary use of this development plan, as required in the Comprehensive Plan. The 2020-40 Comprehensive Plan allows for a hotel, clubhouse, pro shop and other golf-related buildings. The land developer, in a compromise with the neighborhoods surrounding the golf course, agreed to that language back in 2020. Now, they wish to change that zoning ordinance so they can go mammoth in their plans.
Now keep in mind, that this is right across the street from another possible massive expansion project at the Venice Restaurant and Winnapaug Inn. Their plans call for adding 34 hotel rooms, adding to the existing 49, a 290-seat banquet hall (keeping the 190-seat facility) and adding a conference center! Huge!
Just think of the traffic on the roads, the strain on waste water systems, and all parts of the town’s infrastructure that these massive land development plans would cause!
No final plans have been submitted by the developer, Winn Properties LLC, as yet. They will only be submitted if they are able to get their zoning text amendment passed at the upcoming Town Council meeting. If that happens there will be no stopping what happens next! They will now be given the right with their zoning text amendment change, which will set precedent for future developments, i.e. the Venice Restaurant expansion plan, to move forward with little resistance!
Westerly homewners — don’t let this happen to our special town! Let us join together and let our voices be heard at the next Town Council meeting and public hearing that will be scheduled in early September. We still have a chance to stop the potential of overdevelopment!
Elaine Doherty
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.