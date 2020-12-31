There is a document called the Westerly Comprehensive Plan, a “device by which all future proposals and initiatives — whether for conservation, development or infrastructure — shall be measured.” The mission of this plan states: “The vision of the Town of Westerly is to preserve Westerly’s quality of life for all generations as a safe and friendly community with a distinctive heritage, extraordinary culture and natural resources, and a vital economy with fiscally sound government.” We are all in agreement that these are commendable virtues by which to run a town.
But, for the upcoming 2020-40 Comprehensive Plan, there are many major proposed changes to the 321-page document, changes which have not been thoroughly announced to the homeowners of Westerly. The changes will allow for grand-scale land development in many of our open space areas all over town, creating busy commercial areas. This would result in more traffic, more noise, expansion of sewer lines and utilities, sidewalks, traffic lights and the need for increased taxes. Proposed in the guise for economic growth and vitality, these changes would alter the character of our town forever. The only beneficiaries are those who want to create sprawling developments. An example of this potential, an open space commercial recreation area known as the Winnapaug Golf Course, could profit from such development. To our understanding, there are massive plans proposed. A plan with a 150-room hotel, 150-room affordable housing and 150-room workforce building, and an equally large plan on the south side of Shore Road have been mentioned! Working with the town officials for some time, Winnapaug particulars have been massaging the verbage in the new Comp Plan and zoning ordinances to allow for their grandiose plans. There is no consideration for existing area neighborhoods. Town officials will say they are working to fulfill the wants of the state with regards to economic growth and affordable housing needs. But there are ways to meet these needs with thoughtful care for existing neighborhoods, open-space areas, and climate change matters, especially with knowing that all of Westerly sits a top of a fragile glacial moraine formed during the last ice age.
By comparing the old and new proposed Comp Plan and Zoning Ordinances on the Town’s website, it is clear the amount of planning that has taken place behind the scenes to allow for this type of development. It is important to note that a draft of the Comprehensive Plan, created by a Citizens Advisory Committee, was virtually ignored after months and months of their thoughtful hard work.
Becoming alarmingly aware of the encompassing changes and these possible development plans, the “Keep Westerly Green Coalition” was formed. Our goal is to stop the proposed changes in order to not only save the Winnapaug Golf Course commercial recreation open space, but all open space areas in Westerly that foster the character and charm of Westerly. Please join us in our quest.
The final Town Council public hearing on the Comprehensive Plan is on Monday, Jan. 4, at 6 p.m. The Zoom link can be found on the town’s website. To avoid massive construction, loss of green space, increased taxes, expansion of sewers, sidewalks and increased traffic, email your objections to the Town Council at: Sharon Ahern: sahern@westerlyri.gov; Caswell Cooke Jr.: ccooke@westerlyri.gov; Christopher Duhamel: cduhamel@westerlyri.gov; Suzanne Giorno: sgiorno@westerlyri.gov; Karen Cioffi: kcioffi@westerlyri.gov; Philip Overton: poverton@westerlyri.gov; Brian McCuin: bmccuin@westerlyri.gov.
Elaine and John Doherty
Westerly
