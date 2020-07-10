Regarding the parking in Weekapaug, how nice that parking spots had to be “wrested” from the fire district. So now, one would think the number of spaces between Watch Hill and Weekapaug would zoom up to around 10.
Not so. Our council, for reasons of their own, have decided that these spots must be open to all. Swell. The Westerly taxpayer is — oh how shall I put it? — screwed again.
Why? I really want to know. And it’s utterly disingenuous to say, “Well, the police wouldn’t be able to police the spots in Weekapaug,” because that is anticipating every spot would be taken by an out-of-stater flouting the law. Some would, some wouldn’t.
Change your minds, please. Otherwise, we should once again conclude Westerly taxpayers are last on your list. As usual.
Pam Salimeno
Westerly
