It is that time again, election season. The Westerly Republican Town Committee is seeking Republicans to run for office.
Public service is a noble calling and we are seeking candidates for School Committee, Town Council and state representative. We are also seeking people who would like to serve on our committee and help support our candidates.
If you have always been interested in running for office but are not sure how to do it and would like to learn, please give me a call on my cell phone to discuss, 860.460.3410. Candidates need to declare by the last Tuesday in June, so if you are interested, don’t delay. Our committee is willing to help and guide you in running your campaign. It is not that hard but there is a learning process. We are all “Westerly Proud”, but it does take civic minded citizens to step up to run our town and help it to be the best that it can be.
Philip Overton
Westerly
The writer is the chairman of the Westerly Republican Town Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.