I think that the Westerly School Committee does a commendable job with their financials. It is not easy running a $60 million enterprise with hundreds of employees. There always are competing interests that have to be juggled, but I do think that there are two areas that do need improvement.
The first one I touched on in a prior letter to the editor. We are running a 45-to-1 ratio of losing students to other schools. I recommended that the schools send out a survey to each of the parents who pulled their kids out of our schools for the last 3 years. It is imperative that this be done as we are spending over $2 million a year to send Westerly children to other towns’ schools. It is worth a thousand dollars in survey costs to potentially save millions of of dollars of taxpayer money by helping to increase student retention and potentially attract students from other towns who may be interested in coming to our schools. As of right now we only have two students from other towns coming to the Westerly Public Schools. Again, the results of this survey should be made public for transparency purposes, as government should always be fully tranparent with the taxpayers’ money.
The second is I do think that it is wise to have a security officer in each of our schools. I supported this back in 2018. We provide security to most large gatherings in our town and our schools should be no exception. If the Westerly School Committee came to the Westerly Town Council and asked for funds to hire a resource officer for each of our three elementary schools that currently don’t have one, I would vote to provide them with the funding. We should always look to find ways to better our town, and we should not be afraid of ideas to make our town better.
Philip Overton
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.