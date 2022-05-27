I submitted the below article to The Westerly Sun for publication in February 2018. After the horrendous killings at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, I am resubmitting it. Now, more than ever, it is time for the School Committee and the Town Council to take action on the issue of school security and not waste time on the trivia that seems to occupy most of their agendas. It is time for Westerly’s elected leaders to demand changes. Remember, the town manager, the superintendent of schools, and the chief of police work for the council and School Committee, respectively. The manager, superintendent and chief make recommendations. But, it is the responsibility of the elected leaders to make tough decisions.
The original February 2018 article:
I read with approval the Feb. 24, 2018, article in The Westerly Sun that Westerly soon will reestablish a full-time school resource officer at Westerly Middle School. However, in light of the most recent school shooting in Florida, I do not think this step goes far enough to ensure the safety of all of our students. I strongly urge the members of the Town Council immediately to fund, recruit, train and position a SRO in all Westerly schools, to include St. Pius Regional Academy [now closed].
As a former member of both the School Committee and the Town Council, I do not make this recommendation lightly. I know such action will have a permanent and significant impact on the town’s budget. I know such action will prevent, or at least postpone, other, well deserved programs from being funded and implemented. But, I do not think Westerly should delay placing SROs in all of our schools.
In relationship to other communities, Westerly is a very safe town. However, the world has changed significantly in the past decade. School shootings, once unthinkable, have become much too common an occurrence. We can never predict if and when some looney tune, committed to whatever twisted rationale or ideology they believe in, would want to attack one of our schools. And while we can all hope that such an action will never occur in Westerly, “hope” is not a course of action. Stationing SROs in all our schools could deter potential assailants and respond immediately to any attempt to harm our students.
There are some additional advantages of having more SROs, above that of the protection of our students. When schools are not in session, SROs could be used to perform other important duties. They could be used to augment traffic and parking enforcement in the area of our beaches, an issue that has had significant discussion in the past months. An SRO could be assigned to Right of Way patrol and enforcement, ensuring persons using ROWs do not trespass onto the private property of those citizens with homes adjoining the ROWs. An SRO could be assigned as an assistant harbor master, a position I feel will be necessary to implement fully our harbor management plan.
I urge the Town Council not to delay in this matter. Do not hold discussions on dual utility poles or have meetings to yet again revise the council’s Rules of Procedure. Immediately schedule and hold hearings on establishing SROs in all of our schools.
Louis Sposato
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.