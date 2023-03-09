Westerly should not have “buyer’s remorse” over taking possession (not buying) of the Potter Hill Dam. With possession, Westerly gets to make decisions as to the future of the dam and of our beautiful Pawcatuck River. Prior to the excellent decision of the previous Town Council, we were being pressured by government agencies to make decisions on the future of the river based on incomplete and very misleading information.
In an extensive report, Westerly was presented with several options for replacing the dam. The council selected a riffle pool design similar to the one at Bradford that maintains current water levels. The government agencies rejected the council’s decision and walked away. As just one example of this misinformation: we were shown graphs of before and after water depths typical of summertime conditions. The water flow used was defined as base flow at 216 cubic feet per second. In reality summertime flows are often one half to one third this level (60-100cfs) for more than a month and in a drought year for eight months. At these low flow levels, the river in areas without a dam is often too shallow to even kayak. The impact on wetlands, private and municipal wells, firefighting, and water rescue would be severe. The dam removal plan was advertised as reducing flooding in Westerly but did nothing to improve the flooding in either downtown Westerly or along Route 91.
Fortunately, there is a new U.S. Department of Agriculture-funded project (PL566) to study flooding on the entire on the Wood-Pawcatuck watershed and not just a study directed at dam removal. This program is very important for Westerly as the entire watershed empties out past us and under the Broad Street Bridge. The study should give us the opportunity to understand the river in flooding conditions and hopefully in drought conditions. It is important that we understand how dams like Potter Hill and wetlands like Aguntaug impact flooding and drought resiliency. Environmental resiliency is critical for Westerly because the Pawcatuck Watershed is our only source of fresh water. This USDA program typically funds major projects for flood prevention so there should be an opportunity to reduce critical flooding issues and perhaps also fix fish passage through Potter Hill. Westerly needs to work closely with this program in the 2023 to ensure we get the whole story on both flooding and drought impacts of any proposed projects.
Peter Ogle
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.