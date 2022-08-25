It appears you, Sarah Perry (“Westerly stands alone on Potter Hill Mill Dam,” Aug. 19), are as clueless as many of the regulators and non-governmental organizations involved in the dam removal proposal for the Potter Hill Dam. It is obvious from my assessment of the project that a proper Environmental Impact Statement and study was never done for this project. If so, it would have discovered that lowering the water level by removing the dam would have impacted hundreds of shallow drinking water wells in the watershed, forcing residents to drill new wells into bedrock contaminated by radioactive minerals. All would have faced expensive radon mediation in order to protect their homes and residents from exposure and subsequent cancers caused by uranium, radium and radon gas in their water and homes.
Having worked for a scientific federal agency for 42 years and supervised the peer review process for the last 22 years, I can personally attest to the fact that these agencies are not immune to poorly performed research and hare-brained schemes. Failure to consider the human impacts of this project is typical of the recent political influence of governmental science. Hopefully that environment will change soon. Thus, the Westerly decision was the correct one to protect its citizens.
Mimi Karlsson
Hopkinton
The writer is retired from the federal Environmental Protection Agency.
