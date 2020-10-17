A local letter-writer wrote that the people of Westerly should be ashamed to claim Columbus. Truth be told, Columbus NEVER set foot on any soil now part of the United States. From the beginning, Columbus as a discoverer of our America was just a myth, a new country that needed a hero!
He may well be the one to prove to the Queen of Spain the earth was not flat! Italians were very proud of Columbus for this reason! Italian-Americans of Westerly should stand up for their tradition and history! Just my opinion!
Neil Baker
Ponte Vedra, Fla.
