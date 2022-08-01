As a 2013 transplant to Westerly, I am no stranger to our town, having come here every year for vacations my entire life. I am so happy and proud to say “I live in Westerly!” I can still remember all the vacant stores with “For Rent” signs in past years in our now beautifully revitalized downtown area.
We couldn’t be happier living here. I love going to town to shop, eat, and spend time in our beautiful library and Wilcox Park, but in the summer I have been challenged to find a place to park. The recent changes we see in development throughout Westerly leave us extremely concerned. The recent big move to build large-scale housing developments throughout town, including the recently approved St. Pius project, are being crammed into older, well-established neighborhoods. Current residents are not happy. No one is listening. Now there is talk of the Route 1 corridor development, which will likely make our already extremely busy Granite Street / Route 1 even more congested than it already is, especially in the summer, when our local population is so increased by summer residents. I am also concerned about what Shore Road is going to look like if we see proposed development at the Winnapaug Golf Course. We notice more traffic jams, speeding, and a big increase in car accidents.
Westerly will little by little be losing its small-town feel, its historic flavor and extraordinary beauty. Westerly has become an example of a successful bustling downtown revival in a time where most parts of the country have lost theirs and succumbed to large chain stores, malls, Starbucks and the like. We have easy access to all of that not far from here in New London, Groton, Warwick and Cranston. Do we really want or need that here, too? Is this what you want Westerly to look like?
No matter how much Westerly gets developed, there are only so many places to park. In downtown, Watch Hill and Misquamicut, most parking lots are full by late morning. Yes, progress can be a good thing, but so is preserving the beauty, integrity and historic nature of Westerly. It seems so many residents here are not happy with the direction our town is going in, and it is imperative to speak out, write letters, and show up to town meetings. Complaining to one another will not make change happen. Remember what makes Westerly so unique and such a special place to live.
Etta Meyer Parsons
Westerly
