Dear Westerly Community,
I am writing this letter about my recent stay at Westerly Hospital. I was at the hospital for 6 days, being treated for pneumonia and a bloodstream infection. For sure, it’s no fun to be sick in a hospital, and I always hoped to quickly get out of there and back home with my wife and kitty. However, my stay at this hospital turned out to be an inspiring adventure through a land of kindness and expertise and dedicated care.
This little hospital is nothing short of amazing. Of course, I don’t enjoy being sick, but my stay at Westerly Hospital brought me a new understanding of the power of kindness over fear, of the way highly skilled care can brush away some of the grimness of serious illness. I was so well cared for there. I always got a sense of both kindness and expertise from the various health-care workers who entered my room, including obviously highly trained physical and occupational therapists. In fact, all of the hospital employees I encountered, including food deliverers and maintenance folks, carried the mark of professionalism. To me, they all seemed like experts, people who, in their own precise ways, knew how to make life just a little bit better for a patient. In addition, I had a spacious private room, which, if my understanding is correct, would describe all of the rooms at Westerly Hospital, and the incredible technology at the hospital made it possible for the medical staff to expertly monitor my progress.
Again, it’s no fun being sick, but this 6 day stay at The Westerly Hospital opened my eyes, once again, to the goodness of people, and of life. I am truly a very lucky 81-year-old dude.
Hamilton Salsich
Mystic
(0) comments
