On Thursday, Oct. 6, at about 6 a.m. while I was driving through Westerly on my way to work, I realized that I was having a stroke and I immediately diverted to Westerly Hospital. A nurse came to the door and asked me if I needed help, and I told her I thought I was having a stroke.
I know that Westerly Hospital occasionally gets some bad press, but that morning the ER staff was amazing. Before anyone even asked my name I had four nurses and a doctor working on me. Their immediate action, including diagnosis and recommended treatment likely saved me from a life requiring constant care.
I could never thank them enough for what they did for me, but I can let your readers know that their effort on my behalf was nothing short of spectacular..
Bruce Tiven
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.