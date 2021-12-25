Westerly and the surrounding area are truly blessed to have Yale New Haven Westerly Hospital and South County Hospital. My family is very thankful for both. However for purposes of this letter, the focus is on Westerly Hospital and all the wonderful people there.
Since it isn’t possible to list every person’s name here, I’m hopeful that they will all know how very much they’re appreciated. Everyone was kind and helpful. Two very significant, key people who steered the ship and are most impressive are Dr. David Reisfeld, General Surgery, and Kerin Da Cruz, Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief of Nursing. Without a doubt, they were critically important to a successful outcome. It must be said, too, that the entire patient care team was absolutely phenomenal, especially the surgical team and nursing staff.
There were also many others, and there are too many to list, who made a hospital stay extremely positive and caring. They all helped bring about a very successful outcome, and for this we sincerely appreciate every person involved, from admissions to discharge. That includes the people involved with direct medical care and all the other services that impact a patient’s experience. This outstanding care continued even after discharge. All the services provided through South County Home Health were right on point and the people were great!
It’s also important to mention that the people of the Westerly Hospital IV Therapy unit, Emergency Services Department, and Smilow Hospital Cancer Care Center are kind, helpful, caring, and overall terrific--they really do make a difference!
To top it all off, this outstanding care continued during a pandemic. Our healthcare system is truly filled with caring, dedicated, knowledgeable people.
God bless all, and to all a very Merry Christmas!
Bill Aiello
Bradford
