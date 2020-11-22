Due to the extreme circumstances that COVID-19 has inflicted on all of us, after over 20 years of living in Harlem, N.Y., I find myself back in my hometown of Westerly. Being trans-racially adopted into this community as a baby by an amazing family that has been here for generations, Westerly has and will always be my center of gravity.
Being back full-time has reinforced so much of what I already knew, from the landscapes to the folks that inhabit them, there is so much beauty and goodness here; and our little corner of the world is not without some serious complications and important opportunities for growth. As a Black/biracial woman, I’ve been particularly interested in the dynamics surrounding differences of race, culture, and class, LGBTQIA rights, as well as gender equity.
While we are a small town and community, we have big work to do in order to meet the moment and elevate to become more just, equitable, loving, and in service of the ALL who call Westerly home. It seems many of the candidates, now our council members, have quite a bit of urgent racial identity work to do.
I was slightly encouraged to hear at least one person, Brian McCuin, vocalize that Westerly is not immune to systemic racism. I was also encouraged that the highest vote-getter for her second term was Town Council member Sharon Ahern, and yet, I realize as a woman, her path to president will not be an easy one here in Westerly.
My hope is that this small town can indeed make some big and necessary shifts … only time will tell.
April Dinwoodie
Westerly
