According to one definition, a camel is a horse designed by committee. Looking back over the past 10 years, it is safe to say that Westerly is/has been governed by committee(s). As such, the term groupthink comes to mind. Groupthink refers to the tendency for certain types of groups to reach decisions that are extreme, and which tend to be unwise or unrealistic. Groupthink occurs when individuals in cohesive groups fail to consider alternative perspectives because they are motivated to reach a consensus which typically results in making less than desirable decisions. Groupthink occurs within a group of people in which the desire for harmony or conformity in the group can result in an irrational, dysfunctional, or counterproductive decision-making outcomes.
By their very nature committees are devoid of individual responsibility and accountability. In an authoritative, governmental, decision-making setting, groupthink can have disastrous effects. Groupthink can be considered detrimental to organizations and decision-making bodies. Cohesiveness, or the desire for cohesiveness, in a group may produce a tendency among its members to agree at all costs. This causes the group to minimize conflict and reach a consensus decision without critical evaluation. Groupthink participants tend to focus on the decision itself and not upon the outcomes of the decision. In this regard committees are susceptible to undue outside influences in various forms. With groupthink, opinion-based decisions are rationalized absent fact-based justification.
The conviction that a $90 million operation can be efficiently and effectively run by a part-time committee is totally impractical, especially in this day and age.
Jim Angelo
Westerly
