The Westerly Democratic Town Committee is poised for revitalization. Under the leadership of newly elected Chairman Leo Manfred and executive board members Jon Lallo, Diane Chiaradio Bowdy, Michael Ober and David Patten, the committee is looking to take actions that will enhance residents’ quality of life and improve all areas of the Town of Westerly.
The Westerly Democratic Town Committee is looking for enthusiastic individuals to join the local Democratic Party and serve on the Town Council and School Committee. These citizens will be helping to shape the future of the Town of Westerly. We will be meeting at least twice monthly through Election Day, Nov. 8. Anyone who is interested in being a part of our team may contact Leo Manfred at 401-301-1031, Jon Lallo at 401-864-0297, Diane Chiaradio Bowdy at 401-742-4538, Michael Ober at 401-473-9623 or David Patten at 401-603-9149. We look forward to welcoming new members.
Some of the many current Town Council issues are approval of the school bond, upgrade of the wastewater treatment plant, the Route 1 corridor study, and affordable housing. The top School Committee issues are managing the school building project, setting the 2023 operating budget, working to alleviate students’ COVID learning loss and addressing students’ social, emotional and mental health issues.
While we certainly value innovation in all aspects of life, we understand that traditions here in Westerly are a deep source of pride that make our community so unique. We will continue to advocate for celebration of those traditions while welcoming new ideas, better practices and innovative solutions to improve our town. Let’s all work together, celebrating our diverse backgrounds and talents, to make Westerly stronger and better than ever.
Leo Manfred
Jon Lallo
Diane Chiaradio Bowdy
Michael Ober
David Patten
The writers are members of the Westerly Democratic Town Committee executive board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.