How will we lead Westerly Public Schools in identifying root causes, developing solutions, and prompting change for improved student outcomes?
Statewide districts see growth in mathematics from grade 3 to grade 4. When these 4th grade students then enter middle school, the trend for growth in math declines. As a School Committee team, we want to take this issue head on to ensure we are noticing improved trends. We will work with the administrators and teachers to identify the root cause. Is the decline due to a curriculum alignment? Is the vocabulary used on state assessments not consistent with what teachers use in the classroom? Are we not allowing students to persevere and merely giving in when they struggle? Or are we not holding students to rigorous expectations? Maybe it is a combination of these issues, or maybe it is something else. Our team wants to take the initiative to be part of the solution. We want to keep moving forward to identify the root cause instead of spending excessive money and instructional time trying to rebuild skills grade after grade. As students enter Kindergarten and move through the grades, we must always keep in mind that we want our students to enter the world with college and career readiness. Our future graduates will need to be able to compete on a global scale, and developing a solid foundation in mathematics is essential to the ability to do that.
One solution that our team would like to investigate is to request an item analysis of summative assessments. An examination of each question on the state math assessments should be analyzed, and Westerly’s results should be compared to districts of similar demographics. When looking at the item analysis database, it will inform educators of the standard, a description of the question, and the percentage of students scoring proficient or higher. If our percentage is lower than the other districts, we would know to examine instruction for that particular standard. Once areas are identified, the most critical part of the process is taking an action-based approach. Data teams could be developed to analyze and synthesize the discoveries. It will allow for teachers to reteach where applicable and create formative assessments to ensure students have mastery of the skills taught.
Giuseppe Gencarelli, Michael Ober, Diane Chiaradio Bowdy and Rob Cillino
