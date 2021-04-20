I couldn’t agree more with Mr Brockway’s letter about the Westerly Town Council’s resolution opposing pending gun-control legislation in the state assembly. I am ashamed and disgusted that they have used the town’s name this way without knowing how the community actually feels about this subject.
Maybe some members were afraid they would lose some votes of the adamant pro-gun lobby. I can assure them of this: They (with the exception of councilor McCuin) have lost my vote.
Roy Moran
Westerly
