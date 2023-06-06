When has it become the purview of the Westerly Town Council to discuss and make decisions on legislation brought before the General Assembly during town meetings? Has the role of the Town Council changed? According to the Westerly Charter, Chapter 2-1-9a, “the Town Council has the power to enact, repeal and amend ordinances in relation to the Town’s property, government and affairs, without limitations and not inconsistent with provisions of the Charter and State Constitution of Laws enacted by the General Assembly in conformity with the powers reserved to the General Assembly.” This seems to define the major role of the Town Council. This definition seems in contradiction to recent discussions during town meetings by members of the council.
Why has the Town Council chosen to make topics such as guns, entertainment and now books (which includes memes, animation, graphic novels, and cartoons) part of their meetings? What does all of this accomplish?
Like an unwanted weed, divisiveness has begun to invade our community.
This weed of divisiveness has begun to embroil our elected officials into compromising positions, often forcing them into taking positions on state legislation. The Town Council has many important business items to address within the town of Westerly, but supporting or not supporting state legislation as a representation of ALL the citizens of the town appears to be stepping a foot into a rabbit hole. If the Town Council continues to engage in putting their imprimatur on every legislative initiative brought before them, the effectiveness of the council will be stifled by debate and division and many important issues will not be settled in a timely manner.
If there is opposition or support for a legislative bill, it is the responsibility of every citizen in this town to make their voices heard by contacting their state representatives in the General Assembly or the Senate. They work for all of us and their votes on legislation should reflect the comments and concerns from their constituency. Citizens may contact their representatives to learn more about any legislation and ask questions about their representative’s position.
The Westerly Town Council works hard. Keeping them focused on the needs of the town makes the town a better place to live. There is no need for the council to weigh in on bills in the legislature.
Divisiveness is here. Let’s not embrace its destructiveness. Let’s keep Westerly a place where the exchange of ideas leads to growth.
Christine Martone
Westerly
The writer is president of the League of Women Voters South County.
