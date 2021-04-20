In response to the gun-law resolution that was recently passed by the Westerly Town Council, we would like to express serious concerns for the safety of our community.
The councilors should be more concerned with the safety of our citizens than with protecting the falsehoods and propaganda of gun-rights extremists.
Throughout the country, these “Second Amendment sanctuaries” are built entirely on the inaccurate belief that commonsense gun-safety laws are unconstitutional. This movement is orchestrated by the gun lobby in response to recent wins in gun reform. Commonsense measures include universal background checks, safe-storage laws, extreme-risk laws and assault-weapons bans that gun-rights activists want to stop. In reality, the Second Amendment is not under threat. The gun-safety measures are passed by democratically elected legislators and signed into law by governors. These gun-safety laws do not interfere with the rights of responsible gun owners but will keep the guns out of the hands of those who should not possess them. These “Second Amendment sanctuary” resolutions have no legal force and the town must enforce the gun-violence protection measures passed by the state. Public records have confirmed that the NRA has been closely coordinating with and influencing the “Second Amendment sanctuary” movements throughout the country. Do not be fooled by their self-serving and dangerous agenda. The town councilors who chose to ignore these realities and put our citizens at risk should be ashamed of themselves. They have caved in to the gun lobby and chosen to believe the false narrative while gun violence is rampant across our country.
Tom and Therese Rubino
Westerly
